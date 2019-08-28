IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,425. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $940,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150,472 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 931.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,882,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.