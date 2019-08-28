Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,077. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

