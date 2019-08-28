Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises approximately 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,226,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,613,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 583.1% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

