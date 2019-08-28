Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,891,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $43,215,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,905,000 after acquiring an additional 276,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 676,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,652. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

