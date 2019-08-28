Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 273,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,417. The company has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

