Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STI. Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

