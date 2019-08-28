Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

KMB traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,918. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

