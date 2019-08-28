Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,035. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.29. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

