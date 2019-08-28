Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,035. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.29. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on HCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
