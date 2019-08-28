Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 105.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.10. 553,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

