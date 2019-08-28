Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 196,319 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

