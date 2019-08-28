Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,133,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.69. 11,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,353. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

