Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Nike to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

