Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. 53,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.