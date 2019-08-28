HorusPay (HORUS) Market Cap Tops $543,114.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 232.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $543,114.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

