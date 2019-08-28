Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $333.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.80 million and the lowest is $332.05 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $325.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,037.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,251. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.