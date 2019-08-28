Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00049079 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, COSS, OKEx and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00488385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00122117 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003417 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,204,075 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

