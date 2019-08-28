Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells $133,400.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 263,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 144,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

