Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 161,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,156. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $293.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,045,928. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

