Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.90. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Numis Securities reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.86 ($2.78).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

