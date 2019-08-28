Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCEI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. 6,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial raised Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

