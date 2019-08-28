High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (HWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 million and a PE ratio of 595.00. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

