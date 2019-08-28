Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 8,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

