Hercules (HERC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Hercules has a market capitalization of $157,578.00 and approximately $3,999.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hercules has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hercules token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hercules alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00248672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.01292656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,968,656 tokens. Hercules’ official website is herc.one . Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hercules

Hercules can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hercules using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hercules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hercules and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.