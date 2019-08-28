Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 357,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 263.21 and a beta of 1.49. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

