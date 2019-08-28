Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.77

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and traded as high as $81.01. Heartland Banccorp shares last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Banccorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.