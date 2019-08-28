Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 15,090 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Hanover Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,522,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

