Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 13.38% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.