Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 3.57% of Landec worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,107.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Landec stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,807. The company has a market cap of $316.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.77. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.78 million for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

