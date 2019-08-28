Head to Head Contrast: Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) & Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Livongo Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 94.93 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.24 Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Livongo Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Emmaus Life Sciences and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Livongo Health 0 2 8 0 2.80

Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Livongo Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39% Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Livongo Health beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

