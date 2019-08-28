Head to Head Analysis: Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -347.53% -202.79% Vaxart -244.38% -131.05% -48.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxart has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.34 Vaxart $4.16 million 2.58 -$18.00 million ($2.65) -0.26

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine. Aevi Genomic Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaxart beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

