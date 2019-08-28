H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEES. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $31.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $859.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.86. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 6.33%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $14,358,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $8,345,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 260,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 204,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 197,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

