Havven Price Tops $0.0472 (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havven token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havven’s official website is havven.io . The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Tidex, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

