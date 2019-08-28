Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Loewald acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 89,915 shares of company stock valued at $223,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 92,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.51. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

