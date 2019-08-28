Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $1,788,277.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,524.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $353,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,036. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

