Harmony Market Cap Hits $22.80 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 18% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $22.80 million and $3.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04892914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,539,864,271 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

