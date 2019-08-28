Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,115,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 15,618,900 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 319,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,354. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

