Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.05

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $272.05 and traded as low as $250.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 20,457 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.48%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

