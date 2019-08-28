Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.05

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.05 and traded as low as $72.15. Hardide shares last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 1,318 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 million and a PE ratio of -18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.05.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

