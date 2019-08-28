Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $2.98 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 172.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2,062.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,738 shares of company stock valued at $38,858,247 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $152.58. 9,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,841. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

