Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,550 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education comprises approximately 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.23% of Strategic Education worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,248,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 979,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 584,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,257,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 246,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 4,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.80.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

