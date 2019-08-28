Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,248 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.06% of Proofpoint worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,832,000 after buying an additional 256,737 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $281,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,885 shares of company stock worth $9,963,092 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

