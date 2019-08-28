Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $994,000 Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.15% of Evolent Health worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $5,976,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 149.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 200,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EVH. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $545.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.07. Evolent Health Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Michael D’amato purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

