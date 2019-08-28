Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 3.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total value of $6,334,215.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,662,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,861 shares of company stock worth $36,678,538. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

FICO traded down $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.96. 14,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $371.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

