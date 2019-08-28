Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Holdings in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

LOOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 5,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,635. The stock has a market cap of $530.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Loop Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.