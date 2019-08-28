Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NYSE HWC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 13,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,932. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.