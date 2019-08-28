Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 31,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other news, VP Gregory E. Salyers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 173.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

