Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,250 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of LKQ worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 485,510 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $93,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 96,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

