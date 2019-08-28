Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 539.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 131,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 126.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 235,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after buying an additional 131,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 106.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,252,000 after acquiring an additional 159,498 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.86. 1,313,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Longbow Research downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

