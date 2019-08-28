Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 348,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 625,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

