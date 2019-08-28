Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,326,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,660,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after acquiring an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $146.69. 16,218,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,501,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

